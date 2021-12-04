Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $336,584,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

