Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

