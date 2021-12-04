Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. 177,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,600. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $92.08 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

