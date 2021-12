Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.19. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 656,501 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

