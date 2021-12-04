Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0574

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $12.31 million and $1.46 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00330171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

