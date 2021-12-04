Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Short Interest Update

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,566,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,102,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,756. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

