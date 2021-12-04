McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Short Interest Up 26.4% in November

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,403,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,549. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of -0.11. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is 11.44%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

