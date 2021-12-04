Mccord Christensen Acquires 50,000 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $22.74 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.74 million, a P/E ratio of -49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 165.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 38.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 185.6% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the period.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

