Mchain (MAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $33,703.23 and $16.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009587 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006950 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 76,347,850 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.