MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

