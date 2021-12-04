Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

MRUS stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. 164,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Merus has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $957.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

