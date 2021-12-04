Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

MESA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

MESA stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

