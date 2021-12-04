Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Mesoblast stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.27. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

