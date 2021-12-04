Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of MEI stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. 174,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methode Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Methode Electronics worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

