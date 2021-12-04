Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 98,950.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 18.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $593.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,483,500. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

