Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $303,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,397 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

