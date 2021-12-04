Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 132,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $600.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

