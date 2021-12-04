Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $123,000 in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

EVLO opened at $8.25 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $441.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.