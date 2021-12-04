Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRST. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 424,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $373.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 10,761 shares of company stock worth $169,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

