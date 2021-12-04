Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 106,833.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $501.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.