Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,529.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,468.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,452.05. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

