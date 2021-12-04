MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0187 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

