MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MFM opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $712,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

