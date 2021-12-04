MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MFM opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
