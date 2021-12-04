Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,043 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.84 and a 200-day moving average of $292.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

