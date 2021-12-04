MILC Platform (MLT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded down 9% against the US dollar. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $43.83 million and $1.66 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08366739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.65 or 0.98361511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MILC Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MILC Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

