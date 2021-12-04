MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $57.18 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $57.18 million and approximately $167,230.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $5.30 or 0.00010726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00288766 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010157 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,797,485 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

