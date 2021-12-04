MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 146,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YGMZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in MingZhu Logistics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

