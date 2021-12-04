Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 452,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 and sold 6,610 shares worth $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $13.27 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $406.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.