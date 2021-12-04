Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0724 on Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $72.42 million and approximately $86.22 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.39 or 0.00219412 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001114 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

