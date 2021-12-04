MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 417,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after buying an additional 209,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after buying an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,683,000 after buying an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.09. 399,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,356. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.