Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (MIX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on January 7th

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MIX stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.43 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.68. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).
About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.