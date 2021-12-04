Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (MIX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on January 7th

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MIX stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.43 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.68. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from Â£0.02 million ($0.03 million) to Â£1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

