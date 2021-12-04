Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells $25,997,920.00 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $8,756,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

