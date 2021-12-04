Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 352,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,346. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,364 shares of company stock worth $35,957,427. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

