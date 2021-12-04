Morgan Stanley Acquires 83,817 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

LNTH opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

