Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

