Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prudential were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PUK opened at $33.58 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

