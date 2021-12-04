Morgan Stanley Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Root worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Root by 104.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Root stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

