Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $101.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,807,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.