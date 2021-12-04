Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

