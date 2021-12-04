Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 260,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 309,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

NCZ opened at $4.99 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

