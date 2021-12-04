Morgan Stanley Sells 802,841 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 802,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $2,860,700. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $662.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

