Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American International Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American International Group by 464,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after purchasing an additional 999,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

