Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,554 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,300. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

