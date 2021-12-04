Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 499,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $200.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.90 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.