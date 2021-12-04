National Bank Financial Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$128.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in BRP by 42.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BRP by 449.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BRP by 126.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

