National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira Purchases 4,000 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.45 on Friday, hitting C$96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,761. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.21.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

