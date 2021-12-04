National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

NA opened at C$96.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.52. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

