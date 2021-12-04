National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

NA opened at C$96.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.52. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

