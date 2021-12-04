National Bankshares Reiterates “C$26.00” Price Target for NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on NFI Group (TSE:NFI) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian raised shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.60.

Shares of NFI opened at C$20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 405.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$20.02 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.47.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

