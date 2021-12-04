National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

