Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCO. TheStreet cut shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NTCO stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

